MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South community will have another chance to get input on who should be Memphis Shelby county school’s new superintendent.

The Thursday night meeting is at Snowden School located on North Parkway and starts at 5:30 p.m.

The first one earlier this week focused on feedback from students. The district has launched a ‘super search’ website to keep everyone up to date on this process.

There are some qualifications school board members are looking for from candidates that can be viewed ahead of the meeting on the website.

MSCS officials say they expect to have a new superintendent by the start of the next school year.

The following meetings will be on Dec.15, Jan. 12, and 21 of 2023, targeting teachers, parents, and other community members.

