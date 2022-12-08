Toy Truck Drive
By Spencer Denton
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cloudy with a few showers and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: More clouds and a few showers with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Winds northeast 5 mph.

FRIDAY: A few showers at sunrise will give way to a partly cloudy by afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will turn west at 5-10 mph.

WEEKEND: Rain is likely on Saturday. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and dry. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s both days.

STORMS NEXT WEEK: Monday looks windy and warmer with highs in the low 70s. A few showers are possible. A round of strong storms is looks likely Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Check back for updates on the main risk as it gets closer.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

