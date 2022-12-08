Toy Truck Drive
Morant’s triple-double leads Grizzlies past Thunder 123-102

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) celebrates next to Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) celebrates next to Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By CLAY BAILEY
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies used a second-half flurry to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 123-102 Wednesday night.

Morant’s triple-double was his second this season and the seventh of his career, and his 13 rebounds tied a career-high.

Dillon Brooks added 24 points and Brandon Clarke finished with 17 points as the Grizzlies won their season-best fourth straight.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 26 points but was 4 of 14 from the field and 1 of 4 from outside the arc.

Oklahoma City’s three-game winning streak ended.

The Grizzlies are up against the Detroit Pistons on Friday night at the FedExForum.

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

