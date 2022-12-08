MLGW rejects 20-year TVA contract

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) board members have rejected a 20-year rolling contract with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA).

On Sept. 1, after months of public and advisory council meetings, work with consultants, and internal debate, MLGW’s senior leadership recommended keeping the TVA as the utility’s power supplier.

A public review period began after that for customers and civic organizations to share concerns through email, social media, and public meetings.

On Wednesday, Board Chairman Mitch Graves stated the contract was “too long of an agreement.”

MLGW will remain a TVA customer for the foreseeable future.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.