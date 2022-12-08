Midtown apartment complex still without heat, hot water 2 weeks after CO leak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tenants at The Venue apartment complex in Midtown Memphis want answers after being without heat and hot water for two weeks.

A carbon monoxide leak forced tenants out of their homes in November.

In total, five people were hospitalized, including one firefighter. Four pets were also killed as a result of the leak.

We spoke with one tenant who does not want to be identified, and he and his mother both say they want to see some accountability from the property management.

That tenant also says the entire ordeal has taken a toll on his mental and physical health.

“If it wasn’t for me calling about my cat, I probably would’ve died,” he said.

It was his mother who found him just in the nick of time.

“[I] find him on the floor having a major seizure,” the tenant’s mother said. “Face down, drool, fists clenched together, shaking not focusing, just blank stare -- eyes wide open but just blankly staring.”

First responders on the scene outside The Venue apartments on Central Avenue following a carbon monoxide leak that resulted in the building's evacuation on Nov. 22, 2022. (Action News 5)

The tenant says the Nov. 22 incident was terrifying.

He says he now has to see a neurologist because of that seizure, and in the midst of his health concerns, the overnight health care worker says he still does not have hot water or heat in his apartment.

“They’re paying for utilities they’re not getting, and they’re not giving any kind of updates,” his mother said.

“This is f***** up,” the tenant said.

Both he and his mother say they just want owners and managers to communicate better.

“They have not even spoken to me about what happened, they are just pretending like it didn’t happen,” he said.

“Acknowledgement would be nice, just you know, an apology... because I don’t know who’s responsible at this point,” his mother said. “The building itself, who they hired to work on the boiler system... at the very least the management company should be stepping up.”

Action News 5 did reach out to Stella Maris, the property management company, and asked them questions about their heater, boiler, hot water and communication with tenants.

We have not received a response back.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.