Memphis man sentenced to 15 years for gun and drug charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man was sentenced Monday to 15 years imprisonment for gun and drug charges, the US Department of Justice announced.

Tony Jackson, 35, has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin, being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition and a firearm, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

According to the information presented in court, in May 2017, members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) began investigating the criminal activities of Jackson.

Investigators identified Jackson as a heroin distributor who used the proceeds from such sales to acquire both residences and vehicles in other individuals’ names to conceal the source of his income.

Additionally, despite Jackson’s prohibited status, he was known to go armed.

In April 2018, investigators with the Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting on East Waldorf and South Third, in which Jackson was observed in a neighboring business surveillance video exiting a vehicle and firing several rounds at the victim.

A search of the area led to the recovery of a spent nine-millimeter shell casing.

In August 2019, a search of Jackson’s residence led to the recovery of a Glock 26 9mm pistol.

Jackson pled guilty on April 19, 2022.

On Dec. 5, United States District Court Judge Mark S. Norris sentenced Jackson to 180 months imprisonment to be followed by 5 years of supervised release.

Jackson agreed to pay a money judgement in the amount of $56,000 which represents the proceeds from the distribution of narcotics.

