Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Memphis man sentenced to 15 years for gun and drug charges

US Department of Justice
US Department of Justice(DOJ)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man was sentenced Monday to 15 years imprisonment for gun and drug charges, the US Department of Justice announced.

Tony Jackson, 35, has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin, being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition and a firearm, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

According to the information presented in court, in May 2017, members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) began investigating the criminal activities of Jackson.

Investigators identified Jackson as a heroin distributor who used the proceeds from such sales to acquire both residences and vehicles in other individuals’ names to conceal the source of his income.

Additionally, despite Jackson’s prohibited status, he was known to go armed.

In April 2018, investigators with the Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting on East Waldorf and South Third, in which Jackson was observed in a neighboring business surveillance video exiting a vehicle and firing several rounds at the victim.

A search of the area led to the recovery of a spent nine-millimeter shell casing.

In August 2019, a search of Jackson’s residence led to the recovery of a Glock 26 9mm pistol.

Jackson pled guilty on April 19, 2022.

On Dec. 5, United States District Court Judge Mark S. Norris sentenced Jackson to 180 months imprisonment to be followed by 5 years of supervised release.

Jackson agreed to pay a money judgement in the amount of $56,000 which represents the proceeds from the distribution of narcotics.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say
A Georgia family says their son suffered third-degree burns on his body and continues his...
Family says 1-year-old suffers burns on 40% of body after candle explodes
As children suffer from a surge in respiratory illnesses, hospitals are being pushed to the...
Scientists say they know why people get more colds, flu in winter
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Oak Island beach goers had the chance to see a “hovering” ship on the water.
‘Hovering’ shrimp boat spotted off Carolina coast

Latest News

Monica Timmerman
Assistant District Attorney charged with DUI
Southaven PD K9's to receive donations
Southaven PD K9s to receive body armor donations
Road construction to cause lane closures around Shelby County
Faith Morris to leave the National Civil Rights Museum
Faith Morris to retire from National Civil Rights Museum