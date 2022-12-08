Memphis high school senior fatally struck while walking home from school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the three pedestrians killed on Tuesday was an 18-year-old Trezevant High School senior.

The Memphis Police Department says Aaliyah Dalton was killed on Range Line Road Tuesday night while walking in the road before she was fatally struck.

Dalton’s aunt says she was part of the JROTC program and was doing after-school tutoring at the school before she was hit.

She had this message for Memphis drivers:

“People, when you are in the car, you have to slow down. You have to do the speed limit. You have to be aware that pedestrians are crossing the street all day long. This is unbelievable. I still don’t believe it, but I know it is reality and it is really happening.”

MPD says the driver that hit Dalton did stay on the scene. There’s been no word on any charges.

According to Memphis police, there have been 78 pedestrians killed in the Bluff City this year.

