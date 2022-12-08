A look at this year’s Holiday Wonders at the Garden

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Holiday Wonders at the Garden is in full swing at Memphis Botanic Garden.

The seasonal light exhibition will offer eight acres of lights, which is a larger footprint than ever before and features the larger-than-life Alice’s Adventures at the Garden sculptures aglow in the Garden.

Event’s Director Gina Harris joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to more about this year’s holiday event

The 23-night run includes everyone’s favorite nights, including Mistletoe Monday and Santa Sundays.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

