Here’s what’s inside the December issue of Memphis Magazine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The December issue of Memphis Magazine is out now, and here’s a look at what’s inside.

From the Action News 5 Digital Desk, Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas talks with Editor-in-chief Anna Traverse Fogle about this month’s cover story about their Memphian of the Year Ja Morant.

She also highlighted a few other features in this month’s edition, including a piece by Michael Donahue on Brother Juniper’s and another on Dinstuhl’s Candies.

Check out more stories in Memphis Magazine, and watch this interview and others like it on our streaming apps on AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.