Here’s what’s inside the December issue of Memphis Magazine

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The December issue of Memphis Magazine is out now, and here’s a look at what’s inside.

From the Action News 5 Digital Desk, Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas talks with Editor-in-chief Anna Traverse Fogle about this month’s cover story about their Memphian of the Year Ja Morant.

She also highlighted a few other features in this month’s edition, including a piece by Michael Donahue on Brother Juniper’s and another on Dinstuhl’s Candies.

Check out more stories in Memphis Magazine, and watch this interview and others like it on our streaming apps on AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku

