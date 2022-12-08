Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Guitar gifted by Marie Antoinette up for auction

A rare guitar believed to be a gift from Marie Antoinette is expected to sell for $84,000.
A rare guitar believed to be a gift from Marie Antoinette is expected to sell for $84,000.(Aguttes Auction House)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A guitar thought to have belonged to Marie Antoinette is expected to sell for up to $84,000 at auction later this week.

A French auction house lists the late 18th century “Trianon Guitar” as a rare type of instrument created in Paris around 1775.

An expert with the auction house said the guitar is exquisite aesthetically and technical, calling it a “treasure of refinement.”

The auction house notes there is no documentation accompanying it.

Based on historical documents, however, the instrument is believed to be a gift from the last queen of France before the French revolution to a marquise in her inner circle.

The instrument was preserved by the marquise’s descendants.

It’s on display in France until Thursday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 100 cars stolen over weekend crime spree
More than 100 cars stolen over weekend crime spree
Officer shot scene
MPD officer stable; TBI identifies deceased suspect
As children suffer from a surge in respiratory illnesses, hospitals are being pushed to the...
Scientists say they know why people get more colds, flu in winter
Man shot, killed while driving through Hyde Park
A Georgia family says their son suffered third-degree burns on his body and continues his...
Family says 1-year-old suffers burns on 40% of body after candle explodes

Latest News

Aldrick Scott of Topeka, Kan., was arrested Tuesday in Belize. He is wanted by the Douglas...
Kansas man wanted in Nebraska woman’s disappearance arrested in Belize
The Legacy at Countrywood
Groundbreaking held for new $400 million mixed-use development project in Cordova
Authorities in Washington State say freezing fog contributed to a 30-vehicle crash.
30-car pileup closes highway in snow, freezing fog conditions
Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.
University of Arkansas Pine Bluff to replace Jackson State for Southern Heritage Classic