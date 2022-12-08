Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Groundbreaking held for new $400 million mixed-use development project in Cordova

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORDOVA, Tenn. (WMC) - Ground has officially been broken on one of Shelby County’s largest developments in decades.

Wednesday’s groundbreaking for The Legacy at Countrywood was virtual due to the rain.

The 170-acre urban mixed-use development will feature retail and restaurant space, a hotel, residential lots, senior living units, and multi-family units.

“This $400 million investment will be the catalyst needed for sparking and transforming and bringing renewal in Cordova,” said Memphis City Councilwoman Rhonda Logan.

The development will be located on the former north course of Colonial Country Club.

Officials say it will generate substantial tax revenues for local governments.

The development will generate hotel and retail sales taxes and will also create new construction, hotel, and retail jobs.

“The total additional new city and county property taxes expected to be generated by this development are estimated to exceed $127 million, said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland. “With approximately $47 million coming to the city side and $58 million to Shelby County.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 100 cars stolen over weekend crime spree
More than 100 cars stolen over weekend crime spree
Officer shot scene
MPD officer stable; TBI identifies deceased suspect
As children suffer from a surge in respiratory illnesses, hospitals are being pushed to the...
Scientists say they know why people get more colds, flu in winter
Man shot, killed while driving through Hyde Park
A Georgia family says their son suffered third-degree burns on his body and continues his...
Family says 1-year-old suffers burns on 40% of body after candle explodes

Latest News

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.
University of Arkansas Pine Bluff to replace Jackson State for Southern Heritage Classic
Memphis Police Department
Pedestrian deaths on the rise in Memphis
The Venue Apartments
Midtown apartment complex still without heat, hot water 2 weeks after CO leak
Pop Pop's bears
Daughter desperate to find sentimental teddy bears made from late father’s shirts