Groundbreaking held for new $400 million mixed-use development project in Cordova

CORDOVA, Tenn. (WMC) - Ground has officially been broken on one of Shelby County’s largest developments in decades.

Wednesday’s groundbreaking for The Legacy at Countrywood was virtual due to the rain.

The 170-acre urban mixed-use development will feature retail and restaurant space, a hotel, residential lots, senior living units, and multi-family units.

“This $400 million investment will be the catalyst needed for sparking and transforming and bringing renewal in Cordova,” said Memphis City Councilwoman Rhonda Logan.

The development will be located on the former north course of Colonial Country Club.

Officials say it will generate substantial tax revenues for local governments.

The development will generate hotel and retail sales taxes and will also create new construction, hotel, and retail jobs.

“The total additional new city and county property taxes expected to be generated by this development are estimated to exceed $127 million, said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland. “With approximately $47 million coming to the city side and $58 million to Shelby County.”

