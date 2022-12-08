Toy Truck Drive
Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane projected to return in 3-4 weeks

Memphis Grizzlies' Desmond Bane runs up the court during the second half of an NBA basketball...
Memphis Grizzlies' Desmond Bane runs up the court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in San Antonio. Memphis won 124-122 in overtime. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)(Darren Abate | AP)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane is progressing in his rehabilitation after a toe injury in November, but upon reevaluation, the star backcourt will need more time to fully recover, the team announced.

Bane suffered a right big toe sprain and sesamoid injury during the Nov. 11 game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He has been cleared to begin a gradual re-loading protocol.

If the toe responds positively to the re-loading protocol, a return to play is projected in 3-4 weeks.

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

