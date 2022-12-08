Faith Morris to retire from National Civil Rights Museum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Civil Rights Museum Chief Marketing and External Affairs Officer announced her retirement Thursday morning.

After nine years of leadership. Faith Morris’s last day will be Dec. 31.

“Faith is perhaps best known for her brilliant vision and leadership for our annual Freedom Award events, which inspire and motivate people to continue the work of justice and equity for all throughout the world,” said Russell T. Wigginton Museum President.

She has received several awards, including the Black Enterprise Top Women Executive in Advertising & Marketing, Hall of Fame and Visionary from Smart Meetings magazine, Women Who Lead from Memphis Business Journal, Nation’s Top Women in PR by PR News, and the Women in NAACP Bridge of Honor Award.

NCRM stated Morris will continue in a consultant capacity at the museum after she leaves her full-time role.

Tiffany Legington Graham, who joined the museum in April 2022 as Chief Development Officer, will expand her role to include marketing.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.