Assistant District Attorney charged with DUI

Monica Timmerman
Monica Timmerman(SCSO)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Assistant District Attorney Monica Timmerman was arrested Thursday.

Timmerman was booked into jail and charged with driving under the influence, failure to exercise due care and duty upon striking highway fixture.

According to police records, an officer responded to a crash at Poplar Avenue and East Parkway North.

The officer says the driver, Timmerman, hit a utility pole in the area.

Police say Timmerman admitted to drinking earlier that night and her speech was slurred.

The vehicle was towed as Timmerman was booked for DUI.

Timmerman was sworn in as Assistant District Attorney last month.

District Attorney Steve Mulroy shared this comment with Action News 5:

