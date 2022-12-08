Assistant District Attorney charged with DUI

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Assistant District Attorney Monica Timmerman was arrested Thursday.

Timmerman was booked into jail and charged with driving under the influence, failure to exercise due care and duty upon striking highway fixture.

According to police records, an officer responded to a crash at Poplar Avenue and East Parkway North.

The officer says the driver, Timmerman, hit a utility pole in the area.

Police say Timmerman admitted to drinking earlier that night and her speech was slurred.

The vehicle was towed as Timmerman was booked for DUI.

Timmerman was sworn in as Assistant District Attorney last month.

Congratulations ADA Monica Timmerman on your swearing-in this morning by Judge Craft. ADA Timmerman will work with Vertical Team 2, which handles cases in General Sessions 9 (Mental Health Court) and Criminal Court 2. Welcome to the team! pic.twitter.com/Jp2m8nl8s7 — Shelby County District Attorney’s Office (@ShelbyCountyDA) November 15, 2022

District Attorney Steve Mulroy shared this comment with Action News 5:

“The SCDAG Office is aware of the incident involving ADA Timmerman. We acknowledge that a DUI is a serious matter. ADA Timmerman is still employed with the SCDAG Office. Because this is an active case we cannot comment further; we will let the justice process run its course. Meanwhile, DA Mulroy will recuse the office from the case and seek a pro tem appointment of an independent prosecutor.”

