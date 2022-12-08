Arkansas, Kansas coaches visit Memphis to preview AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Toy Truck Drive
By Matt Infield
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few special guests made a pit stop in the 901 on Thursday. With the AutoZone Liberty Bowl just under three weeks away, Arkansas football head coach Sam Pittman and Kansas’ football head coach Lance Leipold paid a visit to King’s Palace Cafe on Beale Street to discuss the upcoming bowl game.

The game is special to both teams for different reasons. For Arkansas, the footprint of Razorback fans across the Mid-South that should show up in force on gameday makes this bowl a little more meaningful.

“To be honest with you, I think it means a lot to our fans,” said Pittman. “It means a lot to us. We want to share all of our experiences with our fans.”

Meanwhile, this is the first time Kansas will play in a bowl game since 2008.

“I think there’s a great buzz around Lawrence and Jayhawk nation about this, and excited for this opportunity,” said Leipold. “They haven’t been to a football bowl game in over a decade. Again with a quality opponent within driving distance, I think both fan bases will show up.

“I think our players are extremely excited. For us, it’s a new experience for the majority of our roster. Our program’s struggled for 10-plus years. To get back to bowl eligibility and to have this opportunity, it’s something they’re extremely excited about.”

Pittman is excited to play in Memphis for more than just football.

“I was a big Elvis Presley fan for my whole life,” Pittman says. “My wife’s mother got a scarf or whatever that he wore that he threw out.

“But there’s just so much history here, so we’re all looking forward to it. I’m looking forward to it, to be honest with you, to spend a few days in Memphis.”

This will be just the third meeting all-time between the two programs. Kansas is 2-0 against the Razorbacks, but the last meeting between them was in 1906.

The AutoZone Liberty Bowl will take place on Dec. 28 at 4:30 p.m.

