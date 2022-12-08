2 suspects wanted for East Memphis burglary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a burglary that happened in East Memphis on Tuesday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the burglary at 10:45 a.m. on Park Avenue.

Officers were advised that the victim had left her home and later received a call from her alarm company.

Officers were dispatched to the alarm call and found the rear door pried opened and her home ransacked, according to police.

Police say that cameras in the area captured two suspects occupying a gray Mistubishi SUV driving away from the scene before the officers arrived.

No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

Police say anyone with information about this incident should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

