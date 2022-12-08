Toy Truck Drive
1 dead, power lines down after crash near airport

(MGN)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A crash at the intersection of Winchester Road and Airways Boulevard has left one dead, police say.

Officers responded to the crash at 8:08 p.m. Police say a vehicle struck a pole and overturned.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police ask drivers to avoid the intersection due to downed power lines.

No power outages have been reported in the area.

