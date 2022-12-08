1 dead, power lines down after crash near airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A crash at the intersection of Winchester Road and Airways Boulevard has left one dead, police say.

Officers responded to the crash at 8:08 p.m. Police say a vehicle struck a pole and overturned.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police ask drivers to avoid the intersection due to downed power lines.

No power outages have been reported in the area.

