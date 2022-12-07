Toy Truck Drive
Wet pattern continues into the weekend

WMC First Alert Weather
By Spencer Denton
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cloudy with pockets of rain and highs from the low 60s in northwest TN to low 70s in north MS. Winds will be 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with more passing showers. Lows will be near 60. Winds will be variable at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with a few showers and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will be in the mid 50s upper 50s with a round of rain along the cold front.

FRIDAY: A few showers at sunrise will give way to a partly cloudy by afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. 

WEEKEND: Rain looks likely on Saturday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s both days.

STORMS NEXT WEEK: Monday looks windy and warmer with highs in the low 70s. A few showers are possible. A round of strong storms is looks likely Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Check back for updates on the main risk as it gets closer.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

