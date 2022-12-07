Tickets now available for MIM’s 2023 World Championship BBQ Cooking Contest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis in May officials have announced that tickets are now on sale for the Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest.

The 45th edition of the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest will be held May 17-20, 2023, returning to its riverfront home in Tom Lee Park in Downtown Memphis.

The World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest is the largest pork barbecue contest in the world and was featured in the nationally broadcast finale of BBQ USA on the Food Network in 2022.

The competition is expected to be tough, as teams return to the river to vie for the coveted World Championship crown.

Single-Day Pass , advance, General Admission tickets are $15 each

Four-Day Pass , advance, General Admission tickets are $54 each

VIPit, 4-Day Pass tickets are $549 each - limited quantity available

For more information and to purchase tickets online, click here.

