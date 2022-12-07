Tennessee to receive $13 million in settlement from e-cigarette maker JUUL

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Wednesday, attorney general Jonathan Skrmett announced Tennessee will be awarded $13 million from the JUUL Labs., Inc. in a 34-state, $434.9 million settlement.

The settlement is the culmination of a two-year, bipartisan investigation into JUUL’s marketing and sales practices.

“JUUL tailored their product and advertisements to minors, thus luring them into vaping and, in some cases, nicotine addiction,” Press Secretary Elizabeth Lane said.

“The company is paying for that misconduct. The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office appreciates the collaboration among our bipartisan group of attorneys general to hold JUUL accountable and stop their deceptive and harmful marketing practices.”

The investigation revealed that JUUL gained its position by “willfully engaging in an advertising campaign that appealed to youth, even though its e-cigarettes are both illegal for minors to purchase and are unhealthy for minors to use.”

According to the release, “the investigation found that JUUL relentlessly marketed to underage users with launch parties, advertisements using young and trendy-looking models, social media posts and free samples. It marketed a technology-focused, sleek design that could be easily concealed, and sold its product in flavors intended to attract underage users.”

