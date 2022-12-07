Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

TBI releases name of man killed in Monday’s officer-involved shooting

By Parker King
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) updated its findings from Monday night’s shooting that involved a Memphis Police officer.

TBI said 38-year-old James West Jr. of Sarah, Mississippi is the man who authorities found deceased inside a vehicle at the Valero off Winchester Road and Lamar Avenue in Parkway Village.

West died after exchanging gunfire with a Memphis Police officer barely 500 feet away at the Exxon on Winchester Road and Goodlett Street, running to the Valero after the shootout.

The officer, who has not been identified at this time, was taken to Regional One.

At last check, the officer was in stable condition.

“It’s every day,” said Police Chief CJ Davis, on the potential danger her officers face. “Our officer was responding to a suspicious vehicle and in that instance, you just never know what you’re going to be faced with.”

At this time, there is no indication of how the suspicious vehicle call to MPD led to shots fired.

Surveillance videos at the Exxon and Valero were already obtained by investigators when we went by, and neither store would comment on camera.

At Memphis City Council on Tuesday morning, Davis commented briefly on the officer’s condition.

“He’s doing as good as can be expected, considering what he went through last night,” the MPD Chief said.

Davis said officer training and preparation are key when confronted with these situations.

“Our focus is always to protect the public and try to ensure that dangerous individuals aren’t on our street,” Chief Davis said. “Sometimes our officer is the one who actually intercepts that.”

According to TBI, this is the third shooting this year they have been requested to investigate in Memphis.

There have also been two instances in Shelby County and one in Collierville.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 100 cars stolen over weekend crime spree
More than 100 cars stolen over weekend crime spree
Officer shot scene
MPD officer stable; TBI identifies deceased suspect
George Robinson, Jr.
Suspect dead after barricading self inside Marshall Co. home
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral

Latest News

Tuesday evening weather update
Tuesday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-December 6, 2022
Freedom Prep High School
Student arrested after classmate shot at Freedom Prep High School
Jarvis finds out the surprise--he will soon have a street named after him!
City to rename portion of South Parkway East after Jarvis Greer
Gabriel Humphrey, charged with killing unborn child
Police: Man charged in crash that killed unborn child