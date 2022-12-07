TBI issues Silver Alert for missing 71-year-old Memphis woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Friday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued a Silver Alert for a missing 71-year-old Memphis woman.

TBI says Trudie Bone was last seen on Nov. 30 and has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return home safely without assistance.

Those with information about her whereabouts are asked to call the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Trudie Bone's driver's license photo. (TBI)

