TBI issues Silver Alert for missing 71-year-old Memphis woman

TBI has provided a more recent image of Bone compared to her previously released driver's license photo.(TBI)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Friday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued a Silver Alert for a missing 71-year-old Memphis woman.

TBI says Trudie Bone was last seen on Nov. 30 and has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return home safely without assistance.

Those with information about her whereabouts are asked to call the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Trudie Bone's driver's license photo.
Trudie Bone's driver's license photo.(TBI)

