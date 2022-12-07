Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Small business owner shares secrets to her online resale success

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ever dream of making money off that hobby of yours?

With the growing popularity of online shopping people are setting up online shops and becoming “accidental entrepreneurs.”

According to a new small business report, it’s a trend that’s catching on.

Angie Nelson is one of those entrepreneurs. She joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how she got her company “Angie’s GreenGo Surplus” up and running on eBay.

She also shared some advice to those who might want to follow in her footsteps.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 100 cars stolen over weekend crime spree
More than 100 cars stolen over weekend crime spree
Officer shot scene
MPD officer stable; TBI identifies deceased suspect
As children suffer from a surge in respiratory illnesses, hospitals are being pushed to the...
Scientists say they know why people get more colds, flu in winter
Man shot, killed while driving through Hyde Park
Shaquille Smith ,27, of Greenwood, Mississippi.
Mississippi man arrested, charged after Walgreens employee raped at gunpoint

Latest News

Arkansas-Pine Bluff wide receiver Raequan Prince
UAPB to replace JSU in the Southern Heritage Classic
Expert debunks myth about ERC tax credit eligibility for small businesses
Expert debunks myth about ERC tax credit eligibility for small businesses
Expert debunks myth about ERC tax credit eligibility for small businesses
Brandon Malone
Man arrested for murder after body found on side of road