Small business owner shares secrets to her online resale success

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ever dream of making money off that hobby of yours?

With the growing popularity of online shopping people are setting up online shops and becoming “accidental entrepreneurs.”

According to a new small business report, it’s a trend that’s catching on.

Angie Nelson is one of those entrepreneurs. She joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how she got her company “Angie’s GreenGo Surplus” up and running on eBay.

She also shared some advice to those who might want to follow in her footsteps.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

