Rainy day ahead and more showers tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a wet start to the day and heavy rain will be possible through the morning drive. Rain will also be on and off this afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s this morning and then in the lower 60s this afternoon. Low temperatures tonight will range from the mid 50s to lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy. 80%. Light North wind. High: 67 degrees.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with 60% scattered showers, a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and lows near 60.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and few thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of early morning rain, highs in the lower 60s, and lows in the mid to upper 40s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, high temperatures in the mid 50s, and lows near 50. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s and overnight lows near 50.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower along with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the lower 60s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms along with high temperatures near 70.

