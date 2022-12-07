Crash on Shelby Drive leaves pedestrian dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - At 7:02 p.m., the Memphis Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of Riverdale Road and Shelby Drive.

A man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver involved in the crash did stay after the incident.

No charges have been filed, but this is an ongoing investigation.

