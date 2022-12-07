MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Gas Light and Water board members will decide on the future of its power supply Wednesday.

Staying with the current power supply, Tennessee Valley Authority, or TVA has been a long-time debate between MLGW officials and other community members.

Former CEO and President JT Young made the recommendation the utility company stay with TVA for another 20 years before he resigned back in September, saying it was the best alternative for MLGW customers.

According to the Daily Memphian, Wednesday’s vote comes after a three-week delay.

It was scheduled for mid-November but was postponed when another bidder appealed the recommendation to stay with TVA.

At preview board meetings, MLGW customers have spoken both for and against the TVA extension.

Some say the move would benefit TVA and not customers.

While others say they believe staying with TVA would be a privilege.

The meeting is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 7.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.