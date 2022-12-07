Toy Truck Drive
Memphis Tigers roll over Little Rock to win fifth straight

(Memphis Tigers)
By Doc Holliday
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers won their fifth-straight game on Tuesday night, defeating Arkansas-Little Rock, 87-71 at the FedExForum.

Redshirt-senior Jayden Hardaway scored a career-high 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting with a pair of three-pointers and fifth-year forward DeAndre Williams led the Tigers with 17 points, adding five rebounds and five assists.

