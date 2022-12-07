Man charged after bringing stolen gun to high school basketball game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One man is charged after he brought a stolen gun to a high school basketball game on Tuesday night, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

SCSO says a deputy was working a Millington High School basketball game on Dec. 6 at 7:47 p.m.

According to SCSO, a school administrator told the deputy that a student approached him and said he believed a male in a red hoodie dropped a gun, quickly put it back in his pocket, and exited the gym.

Deputies stepped outside to observe the male in the red hoodie.

SCSO identified the male as 21-year-old, Kyron J. Campbell.

Campbell stated to the officers that he knew what this was about and had forgotten he had the gun in his pocket. He provided deputies with a 40 caliber.

Deputies confirmed that the firearm was stolen out of Atoka.

He is now charged with theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm on school property and unlawful possession of a firearm.

