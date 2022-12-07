Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man charged after bringing stolen gun to high school basketball game

Kyron Campbell in custody for theft and possession of firearm
Kyron Campbell in custody for theft and possession of firearm(SCSO)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One man is charged after he brought a stolen gun to a high school basketball game on Tuesday night, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

SCSO says a deputy was working a Millington High School basketball game on Dec. 6 at 7:47 p.m.

According to SCSO, a school administrator told the deputy that a student approached him and said he believed a male in a red hoodie dropped a gun, quickly put it back in his pocket, and exited the gym.

Deputies stepped outside to observe the male in the red hoodie.

SCSO identified the male as 21-year-old, Kyron J. Campbell.

Campbell stated to the officers that he knew what this was about and had forgotten he had the gun in his pocket. He provided deputies with a 40 caliber.

Deputies confirmed that the firearm was stolen out of Atoka.

He is now charged with theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm on school property and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 100 cars stolen over weekend crime spree
More than 100 cars stolen over weekend crime spree
As children suffer from a surge in respiratory illnesses, hospitals are being pushed to the...
Scientists say they know why people get more colds, flu in winter
Officer shot scene
MPD officer stable; TBI identifies deceased suspect
Man shot, killed while driving through Hyde Park
A Georgia family says their son suffered third-degree burns on his body and continues his...
Family says 1-year-old suffers burns on 40% of body after candle explodes

Latest News

An Entergy energy efficiency kit
Entergy offering free energy efficiency kits to save on bills
World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest
Tickets now available for MIM’s 2023 World Championship BBQ Cooking Contest
Jaylen Smith
Ark. teen elected youngest Black mayor in U.S.
Teammates and coaches remember Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, who were shot...
University of Virginia approves posthumous degrees for slain football players