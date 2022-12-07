Man arrested for murder after body found on side of road

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection to a body found on the side of a rural road.

Upon the investigation, detectives arrested 37-year-old Brandon Malone on Wednesday.

SCSO says the body, later identified as 49-year-old Jesus Cazares, was found around 3:30 p.m. on Bolen Huse Road Tuesday.

Malone is charged with second-degree murder, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and theft of property under $1,000.

