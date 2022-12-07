Google reveals top 2022 search trends

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - From the Wordle to Queen Elizabeth, Google’s top search trends for 2022 did not disappoint.

The “Year In Search” lists are Google’s annual look at the trillions of searches performed throughout the year.

Google Technology Expert Samantha Armstrong joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the top trends from entertainment to technology and food.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.