Former Grenada County deputy clerk pleads guilty to grand larceny

GRENADA CO, Miss. (WMC) - Vicky Blaylock, the former chancery clerk in Grenada County, pleaded guilty to grand larceny on Wednesday.

According to State Auditor Shad White, Blaylock stole over $34,000 from the county land redemption account by removing cash payments and altering computer records to conceal her crime.

A demand letter of $16,894.49 was served to her. The demand included credit for partial payments, interest, and investigative expenses.

“This is another example of one person holding too much control over the spending of a government office,” said White.

The plea was recorded in front of Judge Joseph Loper. His sentencing order was filed with the Grenada County Clerk’s Office.

Blaylock also paid $26,148.15 in restitution.

