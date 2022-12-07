Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Former Grenada County deputy clerk pleads guilty to grand larceny

Vicky Blaylock guilty of grand larceny
Vicky Blaylock guilty of grand larceny(Fletcher Freeman)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRENADA CO, Miss. (WMC) - Vicky Blaylock, the former chancery clerk in Grenada County, pleaded guilty to grand larceny on Wednesday.

According to State Auditor Shad White, Blaylock stole over $34,000 from the county land redemption account by removing cash payments and altering computer records to conceal her crime.

A demand letter of $16,894.49 was served to her. The demand included credit for partial payments, interest, and investigative expenses.

“This is another example of one person holding too much control over the spending of a government office,” said White.

The plea was recorded in front of Judge Joseph Loper. His sentencing order was filed with the Grenada County Clerk’s Office.

Blaylock also paid $26,148.15 in restitution.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 100 cars stolen over weekend crime spree
More than 100 cars stolen over weekend crime spree
Officer shot scene
MPD officer stable; TBI identifies deceased suspect
As children suffer from a surge in respiratory illnesses, hospitals are being pushed to the...
Scientists say they know why people get more colds, flu in winter
Man shot, killed while driving through Hyde Park
Shaquille Smith ,27, of Greenwood, Mississippi.
Mississippi man arrested, charged after Walgreens employee raped at gunpoint

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Arkansas-Pine Bluff wide receiver Raequan Prince
UAPB to replace JSU in the Southern Heritage Classic
Brandon Malone
Man arrested for murder after body found on side of road
generic crash
1 killed, 2 injured in I-40 crash