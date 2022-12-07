Toy Truck Drive
Father charged with murder in 11-month-old child’s death, deputies say

Dylan McKay Oneal, 29, was arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of his...
Dylan McKay Oneal, 29, was arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of his 11-month-old child, officials said.(Midland County Sheriff's Office)
By Micah Allen and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA/Gray News) – A father in Texas has been charged with capital murder for the death of his 11-month-old child, officials said.

Dylan McKay Oneal, 29, was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Midland County Jail. He is being held without bond, jail records show.

Deputies with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation began Monday evening when they were called to Midland Memorial Hospital in reference to an unresponsive child.

When deputies arrived at the hospital, they were told the 11-month-old had died.

Investigators determined the baby had been in the custody of the biological father, identified as Oneal. Officials said Oneal also had two other children in his custody at the time of the baby’s death.

In addition to Dylan Oneal, two other men were also arrested for hindering apprehension which...
In addition to Dylan Oneal, two other men were also arrested for hindering apprehension which was related to this crime, authorities said. Those two individuals were identified as Paul Anthony Hernandez, 55, and Zachery Tyler Oneal, 25.(Midland County Sheriff's Office)

Oneal and the other two children were found in Midland County, where Oneal was taken into custody.

Officials didn’t say what evidence led to Oneal’s murder charge or provide any details on how the 11-month-old died, as the investigation is ongoing.

In addition, two other men were also arrested for hindering apprehension related to this crime, the sheriff’s office said. Those men were identified as Paul Anthony Hernandez, 55, and Zachery Tyler Oneal, 25.

Copyright 2022 KOSA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

