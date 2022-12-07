Fatal hit and run in East Memphis leaves 1 dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - At 8:17 p.m., the Memphis Police Department responded to a crash at the Kirby and Mt. Moriah intersection where a man was in critical condition.

He was transported to St. Francis Hospital, but was pronounced dead because of his injuries.

The other vehicle involved did not stay on the scene after the crash.

If you have tips call 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.