Fatal hit and run in East Memphis leaves 1 dead

(WMC Action News 5)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - At 8:17 p.m., the Memphis Police Department responded to a crash at the Kirby and Mt. Moriah intersection where a man was in critical condition.

He was transported to St. Francis Hospital, but was pronounced dead because of his injuries.

The other vehicle involved did not stay on the scene after the crash.

If you have tips call 901-528-CASH.

