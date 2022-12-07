Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Entergy offering free energy efficiency kits to save on bills

An Entergy energy efficiency kit
An Entergy energy efficiency kit(Entergy)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - Entergy customers in Mississippi will be able to receive a free energy efficiency kit just in time for the winter.

It’s part of Operation Bill Assist, which Entergy launched as part of a $3.2 million investment to help customers with high bills.

Customers can request the kits, which include:

  • Four standard LED bulbs
  • Two specialty LED bulbs
  • One advanced power strip
  • One LED night light
  • Two bathroom faucet aerators
  • 17 feet of V-seal weatherstripping

Entergy claims these kits, plus their online savings tools, can help customers save up to $300 per year.

Click here to order your free kit.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 100 cars stolen over weekend crime spree
More than 100 cars stolen over weekend crime spree
As children suffer from a surge in respiratory illnesses, hospitals are being pushed to the...
Scientists say they know why people get more colds, flu in winter
Officer shot scene
MPD officer stable; TBI identifies deceased suspect
Man shot, killed while driving through Hyde Park
A Georgia family says their son suffered third-degree burns on his body and continues his...
Family says 1-year-old suffers burns on 40% of body after candle explodes

Latest News

Kyron Campbell in custody for theft and possession of firearm
Man charged after bringing stolen gun to high school basketball game
World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest
Tickets now available for MIM’s 2023 World Championship BBQ Cooking Contest
Jaylen Smith
Ark. teen elected youngest Black mayor in U.S.
Teammates and coaches remember Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, who were shot...
University of Virginia approves posthumous degrees for slain football players