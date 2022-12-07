Police: Driver beaten after fatally striking woman in Frayser

Toy Truck Drive
(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was fatally struck by a car while walking in Frayser Tuesday evening.

Police say that at 5:34 p.m., officers responded to a pedestrian crash on Range Line Road where the woman was found dead.

Police say that the driver stayed on the scene.

Police also say that before officers arrived, the driver was beaten by unknown assailants.

No charges have been filed at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

