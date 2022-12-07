Ark. teen elected youngest Black mayor in U.S.

EARLE, Ark. (WMC) - A teen in Arkansas was voted in to become the youngest Black mayor in America on Tuesday night.

Jaylen Smith graduated from Earle High School in May of 2022. Now, at just 18 years old, he’s the mayor of Earle.

He shared the news on social media, saying “It’s time to build a better chapter of Earle, Arkansas.”

“I have what it takes as a first comer,” Smith told Action News 5 in August. “I want to get a lot done at this amount of time. I want to do what it takes to better the city of Earle, Arkansas.”

Smith says he plans to focus on public safety, housing, and building a grocery store in town.

