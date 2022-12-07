Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Ark. teen elected youngest Black mayor in U.S.

Jaylen Smith
Jaylen Smith(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EARLE, Ark. (WMC) - A teen in Arkansas was voted in to become the youngest Black mayor in America on Tuesday night.

Jaylen Smith graduated from Earle High School in May of 2022. Now, at just 18 years old, he’s the mayor of Earle.

He shared the news on social media, saying “It’s time to build a better chapter of Earle, Arkansas.”

“I have what it takes as a first comer,” Smith told Action News 5 in August. “I want to get a lot done at this amount of time. I want to do what it takes to better the city of Earle, Arkansas.”

Smith says he plans to focus on public safety, housing, and building a grocery store in town.

Ark. teen hopes to become youngest Black mayor in U.S.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 100 cars stolen over weekend crime spree
More than 100 cars stolen over weekend crime spree
As children suffer from a surge in respiratory illnesses, hospitals are being pushed to the...
Scientists say they know why people get more colds, flu in winter
Officer shot scene
MPD officer stable; TBI identifies deceased suspect
Man shot, killed while driving through Hyde Park
A Georgia family says their son suffered third-degree burns on his body and continues his...
Family says 1-year-old suffers burns on 40% of body after candle explodes

Latest News

An Entergy energy efficiency kit
Entergy offering free energy efficiency kits to save on bills
Kyron Campbell in custody for theft and possession of firearm
Man charged after bringing stolen gun to high school basketball game
World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest
Tickets now available for MIM’s 2023 World Championship BBQ Cooking Contest
Teammates and coaches remember Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, who were shot...
University of Virginia approves posthumous degrees for slain football players