3 suspects wanted for shoplifting at beauty supply store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shoplifting at a beauty supply store that happened on Sunday afternoon involving three suspects, according to police.

Officers responded to the shoplifting at 2:30 p.m. at Beauty Nation located at 3246 Jackson Avenue.

Officers were advised that two suspects entered the business, walked behind the counter and took 30-inch hair extensions that were valued at $3,200, according to police.

A third suspect was waiting at the door.

All suspects drove away from the scene in a dark-colored compact SUV.

No arrests have been made and this is an ongoing investigation.

Police say anyone with information about this incident should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH

