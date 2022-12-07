1 person injured after accidental shooting near FedEx

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person accidentally shot themselves Wednesday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police say the shooting took place near the FedEx Operations Training Center at 3875 Airways Boulevard around 6 a.m.

One person was taken to the hospital.

