1 killed, 2 injured in I-40 crash

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FAYETTE CO., Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead after a crash on I-40 on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened in Fayette County, near mile marker 35.

In addition to the fatality, two people were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officials say there was only one vehicle involved in the crash.

