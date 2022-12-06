Your First Alert to a very soggy pattern this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rain will impact the Mid-South for much of the week. Periods of heavy rain, thunder, and lightning will also be possible, but severe weather is not anticipated. However, excessive rainfall could cause flooding especially in flood-prone areas. Additional rainfall tonight through the end of the week will average 1″to 3″ inches for most areas including Memphis.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain and thunder along with a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and temperatures warming into the low to mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers, a Southwest wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and high temperatures in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain and thunder along with a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the lower 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be cloudy with rain, highs in the upper 60s, and lows near 60. Thursday will be cloudy with rain, high temperatures near 70, and lows in the upper 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of early morning rain along with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the upper 40s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, highs in the mid 50s, and lows in the upper 40s. Sunday will be much the same with a mostly cloudy sky, chance of a shower, highs in the mid to upper 50s, and lows near 50.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

