Woman found dead in abandoned car
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department officers found a woman dead inside a car in Covington Pike Bottoms.
Officers responded to an abandoned car at Wells Station Road and Chelsea Avenue Tuesday at 12:52 a.m.
It is unclear how she died.
There is no suspect information.
