Woman found dead in abandoned car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department officers found a woman dead inside a car in Covington Pike Bottoms.

Officers responded to an abandoned car at Wells Station Road and Chelsea Avenue Tuesday at 12:52 a.m.

It is unclear how she died.

There is no suspect information.

