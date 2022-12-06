Woman detained after shooting in North Memphis leaves man critical

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman has been detained after police say a shooting Tuesday morning in North Memphis left one man in critical condition.

Officers responded to the shooting at 10:33 a.m. on Kney Street.

Police say one man was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.