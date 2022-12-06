Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Woman detained after shooting in North Memphis leaves man critical

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman has been detained after police say a shooting Tuesday morning in North Memphis left one man in critical condition.

Officers responded to the shooting at 10:33 a.m. on Kney Street.

Police say one man was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer shot scene
MPD officer stable; TBI identifies deceased suspect
More than 100 cars stolen over weekend crime spree
More than 100 cars stolen over weekend crime spree
George Robinson, Jr.
Suspect dead after barricading self inside Marshall Co. home
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Officer shot scene
MPD officer stable; TBI identifies deceased suspect
Parents charged with murder in death of 7-month-old
Parents charged with murder in death of 7-month-old
The crime scene at Sonic
2 teens arrested after 15-year-old shot at Sonic