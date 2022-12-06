Toy Truck Drive
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about how you can help make the lives of seniors a little bit brighter this holiday season.

First, the Stockings of Love for Senior Citizens Brunch will take place on December 10 at 11 a.m. at the Ed Rice Community Center.

The community is also invited to come out to the Annual Shoeboxes for Senior Citizens Brunch on December 17 at noon at Hollywood Community Center.

Both events are being hosted by Memphis City Council Member Michalyn Easter-Thomas. Those interested in attending either event can register by calling (901) 554-1765.

Catch Andrew and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m. on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku -- and listen to Telisa on FM 104/AM 1240 WAVN The Trend weekdays at 10 a.m.

Resources to overcome holiday humbug and stress
Top home improvement projects in 2022
