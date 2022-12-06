What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about how you can help make the lives of seniors a little bit brighter this holiday season.

First, the Stockings of Love for Senior Citizens Brunch will take place on December 10 at 11 a.m. at the Ed Rice Community Center.

The community is also invited to come out to the Annual Shoeboxes for Senior Citizens Brunch on December 17 at noon at Hollywood Community Center.

Both events are being hosted by Memphis City Council Member Michalyn Easter-Thomas. Those interested in attending either event can register by calling (901) 554-1765.

