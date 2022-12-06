Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Top home improvement projects in 2022

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The last few years have changed the value we put in our homes, and homeowners have been eager to take on improvement projects to make their space better suited to their needs.

Angie Hicks, co-founder of Angie’s List, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to discuss home improvement trends, along with tips on managing your home project budget.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer shot scene
MPD officer stable after shooting that killed suspect
More than 100 cars stolen over weekend crime spree
More than 100 cars stolen over weekend crime spree
George Robinson, Jr.
Suspect dead after barricading self inside Marshall Co. home
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral

Latest News

What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
Resources to overcome holiday humbug and stress
Resources to overcome holiday humbug and stress
Resources to overcome holiday humbug and stress
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin