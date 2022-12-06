Toy Truck Drive
Titans fire GM Jon Robinson


Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson walks on the turf before an NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans announced on Tuesday that general manager, Jon Robinson, is out.

In an official release from the team, owner Amy Adams Strunk said Robinson was informed that he was relieved of his general manager duties. Vice President of Player Personnel Ryan Cowden will take over Robinson’s duties for the remainder of the season.

“Since becoming controlling owner in 2015, my goal has been to raise the standard for what is expected in all facets of our organization,” Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement. “I believe we have made significant progress both on and off the field through investments in leadership, personnel, and new ideas...but I believe there is more to be done and higher aspirations to be met....I want to thank Jon for his dedicated work to set this organization on an upward trajectory and I wish him and his family the best.”

Robinson was hired as general manager in January 2016. He took on the role of Executive Vice President the following year.

The Titans are coming off two-straight losses, the most recent coming in Philadelphia on Sunday, where they were outplayed by the Eagles, 35-10.

Tennessee still sits atop the AFC South with a 7-5 record. They play at home in Week 14 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

