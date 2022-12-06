Toy Truck Drive
Student arrested after classmate shot at Freedom Prep High School

Freedom Prep High School
Freedom Prep High School(action news 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An arrest has been made in connection to the shooting of a 15-year-old boy at Freedom Prep High School Monday afternoon.

Police say that another 15-year-old student was responsible for the shooting.

Investigators determined that the gun was brought to school by the student and was accidentally discharged.

Police say the victim was shot in the leg.

The teen responsible was charged with reckless endangerment, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, and carrying a weapon on school property.

