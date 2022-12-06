Student arrested after classmate shot at Freedom Prep High School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An arrest has been made in connection to the shooting of a 15-year-old boy at Freedom Prep High School Monday afternoon.

Police say that another 15-year-old student was responsible for the shooting.

Investigators determined that the gun was brought to school by the student and was accidentally discharged.

Police say the victim was shot in the leg.

The teen responsible was charged with reckless endangerment, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, and carrying a weapon on school property.

