Resources to overcome holiday humbug and stress

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - To celebrate 40 years, Kindred Place is hoping to help and resources to those dealing with holiday stress.

Executive Director Jennifer Balink joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to get the word out about their virtual pay-what-you-can Holiday Stress Support Groups coming up on December 8 and 15.

Balink also shared how they have created two holiday webinars titled Holiday Humbug: Finding Joy and Meaning During the Holiday Season and Setting Intentions for the New Year.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

