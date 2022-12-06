Rainy stretch of weather with rising temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Patchy fog will be possible this morning. The rain will continue on and off all day, but there will be some breaks in the rain this afternoon. It will remain cloudy, but temperatures will stay in the upper 60s with a southwest wind. Low temperatures will drop to the lower to mid 60s tonight. Heavy rain will move through overnight into early tomorrow morning.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with showers, a Southwest wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and high temperatures in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain and thunder along with a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the lower 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be cloudy with rain, highs in the upper 60s, and lows near 60. Thursday will also feature rain with high temperatures near 70 and lows in the upper 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of early morning rain along with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the upper 40s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, highs in the mid 50s, and lows in the upper 40s. There will be highs in the upper 50s with a stray shower on Sunday too.

