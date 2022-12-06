Police: Man charged in crash that killed unborn child

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is charged after a vehicle crash that resulted in the death of an unborn child.

Memphis Police Department responded to the vehicle crash on Oct. 27, 2021, at 5:34 p.m. on Austin Peay Avenue and Yale Road.

A black Infiniti G37 was traveling southbound on Austin Peay and struck a blue 2014 Chevy Spark.

Police identified Gabriel Humphrey as the driver of the Infiniti.

The victim who owned the Chevy Spark that Humphrey crashed into was 7 months pregnant, according to police.

Police say the victim was transported to Regional One where shortly after, her unborn child died due to trauma caused by the impact of the crash.

A red-light camera was later reviewed and the footage showed the Infinity G37, driven by Humphrey, running the red light and crashing into the Chevy Spark, according to police.

Humphrey was shown to be at fault for the accident. He faces a charge of failure to yield right of way resulting in death.

Humphrey’s bond is set at $5,000.

