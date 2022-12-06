Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Parents charged with murder in death of 7-month-old

Parents charged with murder in death of 7-month-old
Parents charged with murder in death of 7-month-old(Panola County)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANOLA CO., Miss. (WMC) - Two parents are charged with capital murder in the death of their 7-month-old.

Kevin Bruce and Jana Bruce were charged about six months after Kevin Nicholas Bruce Jr. died.

It is unclear how the infant died.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer shot scene
MPD officer stable; TBI identifies deceased suspect
More than 100 cars stolen over weekend crime spree
More than 100 cars stolen over weekend crime spree
George Robinson, Jr.
Suspect dead after barricading self inside Marshall Co. home
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral

Latest News

Officer shot scene
MPD officer stable; TBI identifies deceased suspect
The crime scene at Sonic
2 teens arrested after 15-year-old shot at Sonic
Overturned dump truck causes traffic on Hwy 51
Overturned dump truck causes traffic on Hwy 51
Memphis Police Department
1 man killed after shooting on I-240